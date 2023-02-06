Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do I feel happier when the sun is out?

By Franz Buscha, Professor of Economics, University of Westminster
Why do I feel happier when the sun is out? – Mabli, aged 13, Barry, Wales

That is exactly the same question I asked many years ago when I was sitting on a nice sunny beach, far away on a lovely warm island. I remember thinking, “Oh gosh, tomorrow I need to fly back to rainy London where the weather is horrible. I don’t want to go; the weather will make me unhappy.”

I actually did some research into whether sunshine does make us happier. I’m a professor of economics, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
