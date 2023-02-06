Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politicians weren't confident discussing Brexit – my analysis of parliamentary debates shows how

By Imko Meyenburg, Lecturer in Economics and International Business, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
We can learn a lot about politicians’ true intentions by paying attention not just to what they say, but how they say it. In speeches and debates, certain words and phrases reflect their commitments to political, social and economic ideas. Through legislation, these ideas ultimately affect people’s lives.

Brexit and its aftermath is a prime case study of this. British people had different ideas about what Brexit would mean for the UK, and voted for or against the idea in a referendum. But the space where Brexit was turned into reality through legal framework was in parliament.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Curious Kids: why do I feel happier when the sun is out?
~ What historic executions in London can tell us about our contemporary appetites for pain and vulnerability
~ Five reasons physical activity is important for cancer patients
~ Three surprising reasons human actions threaten endangered primates
~ Iran: Shameful anniversary celebrations amid decades of mass killings and cover-ups
~ Hong Kong: Case against 47 pro-democracy figures must be dropped as politically motivated trial begins
~ Alcohol bans return to NT Indigenous communities, with $250 million federal assistance
~ UN Message to Ghana on Mental Health Care
~ Men often don’t see mess like women do – changing that could make housework more equal
~ Scientists ignored animal clitorises for centuries – now we’re discovering just how varied they are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter