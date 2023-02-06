Tolerance.ca
Five reasons physical activity is important for cancer patients

By Kajal Gokal, Senior Research Associate in Behavioural Medicine, Loughborough University
Amanda Daley, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, Loughborough University
You might know that physical activity can help lower your risk of getting many common types of cancer. But what many of us don’t realise is just how important physical activity is if you’ve been diagnosed with cancer.

While patients were previously told to rest during cancer treatment, the overwhelming body of evidence now shows that physical activity is safe and beneficial throughout cancer treatment and beyond. The


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
