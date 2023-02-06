Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Shameful anniversary celebrations amid decades of mass killings and cover-ups

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities' refusal to acknowledge let alone ensure accountability for the 1988 prison massacres – the worst incident of secret mass killings committed since the establishment of Islamic Republic of Iran – has perpetuated cycles of crimes under international law and cover-ups designed to extinguish any form of political opposition, said Amnesty International as […]


© Amnesty International -
