Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Case against 47 pro-democracy figures must be dropped as politically motivated trial begins

By Amnesty International
As Hong Kong’s biggest national security law trial of 47 democracy advocates began today, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Hana Young said: “This case has been an obscene injustice since the unprecedented mass prosecution of the 47 defendants began in March 2021. “In a trial that lays bare the intrinsically abusive nature of the national […] The post Hong Kong: Case against 47 pro-democracy figures must be dropped as politically motivated trial begins appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
