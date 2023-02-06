Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Alcohol bans return to NT Indigenous communities, with $250 million federal assistance

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Alcohol bans will be reimposed in Northern Territory communities, in a victory for Anthony Albanese over a reluctant territory government.

The federal government will also provide $250 million in extra funding for a range of initiatives in employment, health and other areas.

The measures follow Albanese’s recent visit to Alice Springs after publicity about the spate of lawlessness there, fuelled by the lapsing last July of the federal law banning alcohol in communities.

The NT government did not replace the federal bans last year because it considered them…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
