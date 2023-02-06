Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Message to Ghana on Mental Health Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two men with a real or perceived mental health condition held by a chain around their ankle at Mount Horeb Prayer Centre in the Eastern Region in Ghana. © 2022 Shantha Rau Barriga/Human Rights Watch  (Geneva) – United Nations member countries have urged the Ghanaian government to address the shackling and inhumane treatment of people with mental health conditions in Ghana, Human Rights Watch said today. These recommendations were made on January 24, 2023, at the Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review of Ghana. “Ghana has failed to meet its own commitment to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
