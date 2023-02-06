With the training to diagnose, test, prescribe and discharge, nurse practitioners could help rescue rural health
By Jane Mills, Professor and Dean La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Fiona Burgemeister, Research Officer, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Leesa Hooker, Associate Dean Research and Industry Engagement, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Instead of asking how to fix the rural GP shortage, we should look at the bigger picture and ask how nurse practitioners could work to their full capacity.
- Sunday, February 5, 2023