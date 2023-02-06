Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Lidia Thorpe quits Greens, going to crossbench to promote 'Blak Sovereign Movement'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Victorian Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe has defected from the Greens to sit on the crossbench, declaring she wants to fully represent the “Blak Sovereign Movement” in parliament.

The announcement by Thorpe, who has been the party’s spokesperson on First Nations issues, follows her sustained criticism and questioning of the Voice referendum. It also comes before the Greens this week formally announce their position on the Voice.

Thorpe said in a Monday statement that she was not stating her final position on the Voice – she wanted to continue her negotiations with the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
