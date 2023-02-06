Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Men often don’t see mess like women do – changing that could make housework more equal

By Tom McClelland, Lecturer in History and Philosophy of Science, University of Cambridge
Paulina Sliwa, Professor of Philosophy, Universität Wien
Share this article
Picture a professional couple, Jack and Jill, who are committed to a relationship in which household responsibilities are shared evenly. Now imagine Jack and Jill differ in how they see their home.

When Jill enters the messy kitchen, she sees the dishes as to be washed and the recycling bin as to be taken out. Jack, of course, sees there are dishes in the sink and the recycling bin is full. But these perceptions do not “tug” at him – he does not see the mess as tasks that must be done.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Message to Ghana on Mental Health Care
~ Scientists ignored animal clitorises for centuries – now we’re discovering just how varied they are
~ Beyond spy balloons: here are 7 kinds of intelligence spies want, and how they get it
~ The UK government may have rejected menopause protections – but workplaces are more supportive than ever
~ Lidia Thorpe's defection from the Greens will make passing legislation harder for Labor
~ Togolese music scene embraces globalization without abandoning its roots
~ DR Congo: Atrocities by Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels
~ Nigeria: Impunity, Insecurity Threaten Elections
~ USA: After 46 years of imprisonment, it’s time to free Leonard Peltier
~ With the training to diagnose, test, prescribe and discharge, nurse practitioners could help rescue rural health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter