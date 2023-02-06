Men often don’t see mess like women do – changing that could make housework more equal
By Tom McClelland, Lecturer in History and Philosophy of Science, University of Cambridge
Paulina Sliwa, Professor of Philosophy, Universität Wien
Picture a professional couple, Jack and Jill, who are committed to a relationship in which household responsibilities are shared evenly. Now imagine Jack and Jill differ in how they see their home.
When Jill enters the messy kitchen, she sees the dishes as to be washed and the recycling bin as to be taken out. Jack, of course, sees there are dishes in the sink and the recycling bin is full. But these perceptions do not “tug” at him – he does not see the mess as tasks that must be done.
