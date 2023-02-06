Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists ignored animal clitorises for centuries – now we’re discovering just how varied they are

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
The sometimes astonishing sex lives of animals are well known, especially the huge range in penis structures, evolved to increase the number of offspring that males father. For example, ducks have corkscrew-shaped penises, and echidnas (also known as spiny anteaters) have a four-headed penis. But what about female genitalia?

For…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
