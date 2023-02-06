Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Atrocities by Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People displaced by fighting between the M23 armed group and Congolese government forces gather north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on November 25, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Jerome Delay The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has committed summary executions and forced recruitment of civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. The Congolese army is responding to the M23’s offensive by collaborating with ethnic militias with abusive records. The warring parties have increasingly appealed to ethnic loyalties, putting civilians in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Impunity, Insecurity Threaten Elections
~ USA: After 46 years of imprisonment, it’s time to free Leonard Peltier
~ What's the safest seat on a plane? We asked an aviation expert
~ Northanger Abbey has attracted a trigger warning for 'toxic relationships' but I love its gentle romance. Bookworm Mr Tilney is my favourite Austen hero
~ Scams, deepfake porn and romance bots: advanced AI is exciting, but incredibly dangerous in criminals' hands
~ Did China's balloon violate international law?
~ Guide to the classics: Northanger Abbey's bookworm Mr Tilney is an unlikely romantic lead – but he's my favourite Austen hero
~ Tourists in our own reality: Susan Sontag's Photography at 50
~ Which seat on a plane is the safest? We asked an aviation expert
~ You can't fix school refusal with 'tough love' but these steps might help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter