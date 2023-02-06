Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Impunity, Insecurity Threaten Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women cast their ballots as they vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections on February 23, 2019, at a polling station in Daura, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria.  © 2019 PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images (Abuja) – The failure of the Nigerian authorities to address accountability for past elections-related abuses and widespread insecurity across the country threaten the safe conduct of the upcoming 2023 general elections, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 25, Nigerians will elect a new president to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, who is completing…


© Human Rights Watch -
