Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: After 46 years of imprisonment, it’s time to free Leonard Peltier

By Amnesty International
Marking the 6 February Global Day of Solidarity with Native American activist Leonard Peltier, Amnesty International reiterates its call on President Biden to immediately grant Mr. Peltier clemency. Leonard Peltier has been imprisoned in the United States for over 46 years, some of which were spent in solitary confinement, serving two life sentences for murder […] The post USA: After 46 years of imprisonment, it’s time to free Leonard Peltier  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
