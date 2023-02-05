200 experts dissected the Black Summer bushfires in unprecedented detail. Here are 6 lessons to heed
By Libby Rumpff, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
John Woinarski, Professor (conservation biology), Charles Darwin University
Sarah Legge, Professor, Australian National University
Stephen van Leeuwen, Indigenous Chair of Biodiversity & Environmental Science, Curtin University
In one finding, fire authorities chose to save a few farm sheds over 5,000 hectares of national park. Clearly, our fire management needs a reset.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 5, 2023