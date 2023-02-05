Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

200 experts dissected the Black Summer bushfires in unprecedented detail. Here are 6 lessons to heed

By Libby Rumpff, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
John Woinarski, Professor (conservation biology), Charles Darwin University
Sarah Legge, Professor, Australian National University
Stephen van Leeuwen, Indigenous Chair of Biodiversity & Environmental Science, Curtin University
Share this article
In one finding, fire authorities chose to save a few farm sheds over 5,000 hectares of national park. Clearly, our fire management needs a reset.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tourists in our own reality: Susan Sontag's Photography at 50
~ Which seat on a plane is the safest? We asked an aviation expert
~ You can't fix school refusal with 'tough love' but these steps might help
~ How to save $4 billion a year: reform a fuel tax credit scheme with no real rationale
~ How much has support for the Voice fallen? It depends on how you ask
~ Albanese's Newspoll ratings drop but Labor maintains big lead
~ Why is Canada snubbing internationally trained doctors during a health-care crisis?
~ Electric vehicles are now trending. But where can we charge them?
~ Drinking and suicide: How alcohol use increases risks, and what can be done about it
~ The science of holding your breath: How could Kate Winslet stay underwater for over 7 minutes in Avatar 2?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter