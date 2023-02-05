Diversity and moderation over tradition – why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign
By Gibbs Knotts, Professor of Political Science and Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Charleston
Jordan Ragusa, Associate Professor and Associate Chair of Department of Political Science, College of Charleston
The Democratic National Committee is shaking up its presidential nominating calendar to give people of color an earlier vote in the process.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 5, 2023