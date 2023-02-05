Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The main effort of Russian propaganda language is to give the impression that there is still no war

By Guest Contributor
Share this article
What does Russian propaganda do? It replaces the associations of words so that we perceive the world as better and safer, as a world in which there is no war


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Canada snubbing internationally trained doctors during a health-care crisis?
~ Electric vehicles are now trending. But where can we charge them?
~ Drinking and suicide: How alcohol use increases risks, and what can be done about it
~ The science of holding your breath: How could Kate Winslet stay underwater for over 7 minutes in Avatar 2?
~ Diversity and moderation over tradition – why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign
~ Election violence in Nigeria's south east is threatening to derail voting in the region
~ Weed in South Africa: apartheid waged a war on drugs that still has unequal effects today
~ Nigeria and Ghana are prone to devastating floods - they could achieve a lot by working together
~ Human Rights Watch to Open Jordan Regional Office
~ Higher interest rates, falling home prices and real wages, but no recession: top economists' forecasts for 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter