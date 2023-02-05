Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Election violence in Nigeria's south east is threatening to derail voting in the region

By Oluwole Ojewale, Regional Coordinator, Institute for Security Studies
Freedom C. Onuoha, Professor of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Attacks on electoral materials and election commission officials in the south-east region of Nigeria could have serious implications for the overall success of 2023 presidential election.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
