Human Rights Observatory

Weed in South Africa: apartheid waged a war on drugs that still has unequal effects today

By Thembisa Waetjen, Associate Professor of History, University of Johannesburg
Cannabis is being commercialised into a multibillion-dollar global industry and South Africa wants a piece of the pie. In his 2022 state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of developing a hemp and cannabis sector to boost the post-COVID economy.

Poor rural communities in South Africa have long cultivated cannabis in illegal conditions of risk. They now face losing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
