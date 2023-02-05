Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria and Ghana are prone to devastating floods - they could achieve a lot by working together

By Adaku Jane Echendu, Researcher, Queen's University, Ontario
Many countries in Africa suffer from disasters annually, but the adverse effects are grossly under-reported compared with coverage of more developed nations.

The impact of these disasters is also more severe in developing countries because they have less capacity to adapt and cope.

Flooding is the most widespread and recurrent disaster worldwide. In 2021 alone, flooding caused 4,393 deaths and US$137.7 billion in direct…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
