Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robberies surge as criminals take advantage of South Africa's power outages

By Guy Lamb, Criminologist / Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Security companies suggest that criminals take advantage of the fact that many home and business security systems get compromised during power outages.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Enshrining the Voice gives best chance for Closing the Gap, Albanese says
~ Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see
~ Reel: The beauty of the Obatala Festival, an Orisha tradition in Trinidad & Tobago
~ UN child rights committee lauds Swiss asylum offer to Kurdish family
~ George Santos: why the Republicans aren't doing anything about the controversial congressman, yet
~ Isla Bryson: Scotland's transgender prisoner policy was assessed as not affecting women
~ Biden's plan for ending the emergency declaration for COVID-19 signals a pivotal point in the pandemic – 4 questions answered
~ The Wall Street Journal, Economist and Financial Times all now have female editors – what does it mean for business?
~ UN rights chief appeals for Israelis and Palestinians to end ‘illogic of escalation’
~ The Whale: Brendan Fraser's comeback offers rare representation of the fat queer male body on screen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter