Human Rights Observatory

Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see

By Iain Boyd, Professor of Aerospace Engineering Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
A Chinese high-altitude balloon violated U.S. airspace, a serious enough breach to nix a high-level diplomatic meeting in Beijing. The balloon itself, however, was not much of a threat.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
