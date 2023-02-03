Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief appeals for Israelis and Palestinians to end ‘illogic of escalation’

Share this article
As violence mounts between Israelis and Palestinians, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday called for an end to the “illogic of escalation”, appealing for leaders to urgently work to resolve their decades-long conflict.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Whale: Brendan Fraser's comeback offers rare representation of the fat queer male body on screen
~ Environment plan for England asks farmers to restore nature – but changes are likely to be superficial
~ Pakistan suffers widespread power outages amidst financial crisis
~ Iraq: Action must be taken on gender-based violence after murder of Tiba Ali by her father
~ Lebanon: Killers of activist Lokman Slim must be brought to justice
~ Allegations of Bangladesh Police Torture, Illegal Detentions
~ NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards' – but who will staff them?
~ South African Tourism wants to sponsor football club Tottenham Hotspur - is it a good idea?
~ Afghanistan: single women and widows are struggling to find their next meal under Taliban restrictions
~ GP numbers continue to fall but the UK isn't unique in losing family doctors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter