Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Whale: Brendan Fraser's comeback offers rare representation of the fat queer male body on screen

By Santiago Fouz Hernández, Professor in the School of Modern Languages and Cultures, Durham University
Share this article
The queer fat man’s body at the heart of The Whale is an image sorely lacking from the screen – as an expert in men and masculinity on film explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief appeals for Israelis and Palestinians to end ‘illogic of escalation’
~ Environment plan for England asks farmers to restore nature – but changes are likely to be superficial
~ Pakistan suffers widespread power outages amidst financial crisis
~ Iraq: Action must be taken on gender-based violence after murder of Tiba Ali by her father
~ Lebanon: Killers of activist Lokman Slim must be brought to justice
~ Allegations of Bangladesh Police Torture, Illegal Detentions
~ NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards' – but who will staff them?
~ South African Tourism wants to sponsor football club Tottenham Hotspur - is it a good idea?
~ Afghanistan: single women and widows are struggling to find their next meal under Taliban restrictions
~ GP numbers continue to fall but the UK isn't unique in losing family doctors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter