Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Action must be taken on gender-based violence after murder of Tiba Ali by her father

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the horrific murder of blogger Tiba Ali, who was murdered by her father in a family dispute, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said:   “Until the Iraqi authorities adopt robust legislation to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, we will inevitably continue to witness horrific […] The post Iraq: Action must be taken on gender-based violence after murder of Tiba Ali by her father appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Whale: Brendan Fraser's comeback offers rare representation of the fat queer male body on screen
~ Environment plan for England asks farmers to restore nature – but changes are likely to be superficial
~ Pakistan suffers widespread power outages amidst financial crisis
~ Lebanon: Killers of activist Lokman Slim must be brought to justice
~ Allegations of Bangladesh Police Torture, Illegal Detentions
~ NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards' – but who will staff them?
~ South African Tourism wants to sponsor football club Tottenham Hotspur - is it a good idea?
~ Afghanistan: single women and widows are struggling to find their next meal under Taliban restrictions
~ GP numbers continue to fall but the UK isn't unique in losing family doctors
~ Samia Suluhu Hassan is reforming Tanzania – it's winning her fans but boosting the opposition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter