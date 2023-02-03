Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Killers of activist Lokman Slim must be brought to justice

By Amnesty International
The Lebanese authorities must increase their efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for the murder of Lokman Slim, the intellectual and human rights defender, who was assassinated two years ago today, Amnesty International said today. There have been no charges or arrests since Lokman Slim was found dead in his car on 4 February


© Amnesty International -
