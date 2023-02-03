Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Allegations of Bangladesh Police Torture, Illegal Detentions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police confront Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists gathered in front of the party's central office in Dhaka on December 7, 2022. © 2022 Rehman Asad/Getty Images Bangladesh authorities should investigate recent allegations of enforced disappearances and torture including by members of the police Detective Branch. Violent protests broke out on January 19 in Gazipur after Mohammad Rabiul Islam, a 38-year-old shopkeeper, died in police custody allegedly due to torture, although the police said he had been hit by a truck. On January 29, Abu Hossain Rajon, a lawyer,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
