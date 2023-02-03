Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: single women and widows are struggling to find their next meal under Taliban restrictions

By Nitya Rao, Professor of Gender & Development, University of East Anglia
Widows and single women are losing their homes, after being told they can no longer work by the Taliban, and are living on the poverty line.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
