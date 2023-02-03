Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols' -- is it time to rethink them?
By Derek Epp, Assistant professor in the Department of Government, The University of Texas at Austin
Megan Dias, PhD Candidate, The University of Texas at Austin
The case of Tyre Nichols highlights how traffic stops can turn deadly. Traffic stops are also prone to racial bias, can break down community trust in police and yield few results, research shows.
- Friday, February 3rd 2023