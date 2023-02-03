Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The BBC has a long history of failed attempts to rid it of political influence

By Simon Potter, Professor of Modern History, University of Bristol
Share this article
Most people probably don’t know who the BBC’s chairman is, or even that the BBC has a chairman. Yet this normally obscure figure has recently hit the headlines. Richard Sharp, BBC chairman since February 2021, is a former banker and a major donor to the Conservative party.

Sharp has links with both former prime minister Boris Johnson and current prime minister Rishi Sunak. Around the time of his appointment, Sharp was involved in securing a large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards' – but who will staff them?
~ South African Tourism wants to sponsor football club Tottenham Hotspur - is it a good idea?
~ Afghanistan: single women and widows are struggling to find their next meal under Taliban restrictions
~ GP numbers continue to fall but the UK isn't unique in losing family doctors
~ Samia Suluhu Hassan is reforming Tanzania – it's winning her fans but boosting the opposition
~ Cornwall space launch: why launching rockets from UK soil can benefit industry and security
~ Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols' -- is it time to rethink them?
~ Civil rights legislation sparked powerful backlash that's still shaping American politics
~ 40 years of legal sports betting in Australia points to risks for US gamblers – and tips for regulators
~ The ethical dilemmas behind plans for involuntary treatment to target homelessness, mental illness and addiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter