Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovenia law enables full equality for same-sex marriages, including allowing LGBTQ+ people to adopt children

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
“From today, all same-sex marriages enjoy the same rights as everyone else. There are no losers, rather a minority that was oppressed throughout history is now a winner.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards' – but who will staff them?
~ South African Tourism wants to sponsor football club Tottenham Hotspur - is it a good idea?
~ Afghanistan: single women and widows are struggling to find their next meal under Taliban restrictions
~ GP numbers continue to fall but the UK isn't unique in losing family doctors
~ Samia Suluhu Hassan is reforming Tanzania – it's winning her fans but boosting the opposition
~ Cornwall space launch: why launching rockets from UK soil can benefit industry and security
~ Police traffic stops can alienate communities and lead to violent deaths like Tyre Nichols' -- is it time to rethink them?
~ Civil rights legislation sparked powerful backlash that's still shaping American politics
~ 40 years of legal sports betting in Australia points to risks for US gamblers – and tips for regulators
~ The ethical dilemmas behind plans for involuntary treatment to target homelessness, mental illness and addiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter