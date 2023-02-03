Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Rights Abuses Overshadow Pope’s Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Sudan President Salva Kiir meets Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on March 16, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino (Nairobi) – Pope Francis’ visit to South Sudan on February 3-5, 2023, alongside Anglican and Presbyterian church leaders is an opportunity to call on South Sudan’s leadership to respect dissenting voices and address the country’s ongoing human rights crisis and widespread impunity, Human Rights Watch said today. “The Church leaders should use their visit to emphasize that it is far past time for the country’s leaders to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
