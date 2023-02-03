Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The incredible story of how east African culture shaped the music of a state in India

By Sayan Dey, Postdoctoral Fellow at Wits Centre for Diversity Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
The term Siddi refers to Afro-Indians – Africans who mixed with Indians through marriage and relationships. Africans crossed the Indian Ocean and arrived in India during the 1200s, 1300s and 1400s. They were transported by Islamic invaders and Portuguese colonisers as enslaved people, palace guards, army chiefs, harem keepers, spiritual leaders, Sufi singers, dancers and treasurers.

Today, the majority of SiddisThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
