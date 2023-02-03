Tolerance.ca
Future of Welsh rugby at stake after misogyny allegations

By Alun Hardman, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy and Sport Ethics, Cardiff Metropolitan University
When Prime Minister Harold Wilson said “a week is a long time in politics”, it’s unlikely that many thought Welsh rugby would one day be the subject of this truism. But a BBC Wales investigative documentary has exposed a “toxic culture” within the sport’s governing body, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), highlighting some very serious allegations of sexism and misogyny on the part of union employees.

The union’s CEO, Steve Phillips, resignedThe Conversation


© The Conversation
