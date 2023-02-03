Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charge with 10-Year Sentence Reinstated Against Kazakhstan Opposition Figure

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Kazakh opposition politician Zhanbolat Mamai speaks during an interview in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 28, 2022.  © 2022 Pavel Mikheyev/REUTERS As Kazakhstan gears up for parliamentary elections this spring, the Almaty City Prosecutor’s office on January 26 charged the opposition leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Zhanbolat Mamay, with “organizing mass riots,” for his alleged role in the January 2022 protests in Almaty. The charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Oddly, this “new” charge comes just two months after the prosecutor’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
~ Nipple ban on Instagram and Facebook reveals how bizarre our attitude is towards different genders
~ How to tell when cats are fighting or just playing: six important clues to watch out for
~ Future of Welsh rugby at stake after misogyny allegations
~ Working for cash in hand can be a vital career step and a way out of poverty
~ The Voice referendum: how did we get here and where are we going? Here's what we know
~ It's tradition: Indigenous designs have been on Australian money since decimalisation
~ A growing number of non-Māori New Zealanders are embracing learning te reo – but there's more to it than language
~ Wondering about ADHD, autism and your child’s development? What to know about getting a neurodevelopmental assessment
~ Text-to-audio generation is here. One of the next big AI disruptions could be in the music industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter