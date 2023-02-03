Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's tradition: Indigenous designs have been on Australian money since decimalisation

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Wayne H Applebee, PhD student lecturer in cultural studies, University of Canberra
Indigenous Australians are respectfully advised that the following includes the names and images of some people who are now deceased.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on Australia’s $5 banknote will not be replaced by one of Charles III (as is happening in the United Kingdom). It will instead show…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
