Human Rights Observatory

Text-to-audio generation is here. One of the next big AI disruptions could be in the music industry

By Oliver Bown, Postdoctoral fellow, UNSW Sydney
The past few years have seen an explosion in applications of artificial intelligence to creative fields. A new generation of image and text generators is delivering impressive results. Now AI has also found applications in music, too.

Last week, a group of researchers at Google released…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
