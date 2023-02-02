Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Waitangi Day 2023: why Article 3 of the Treaty deserves more attention in the age of 'co-governance'

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Valmaine Toki, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
Article 3 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi gave Māori the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under British law. Understanding it is critical to modern debates over ‘co-governance’ and partnership.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A growing number of non-Māori New Zealanders are embracing learning te reo – but there's more to it than language
~ Wondering about ADHD, autism and your child’s development? What to know about getting a neurodevelopmental assessment
~ Text-to-audio generation is here. One of the next big AI disruptions could be in the music industry
~ More than 2,000 people from Wittenoom died of asbestos-related diseases. A powerful and compelling requiem brings their story to the stage
~ Resolution of ‘racism’ complaint brought by Qatar against UAE and Saudi Arabia
~ A growing number of non-Māori New Zealanders are embracing learning te reo -- but there's more to it than language
~ University presidents' trip to Israel undermines academic freedom and democracy
~ Our economic future depends on young reformers, not ineffective revolutionaries
~ Fossils in a northern Alberta riverbed may reveal new facts about dinosaur evolution
~ Guinea worm: A nasty parasite is nearly eradicated, but the push for zero cases will require patience
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter