Waitangi Day 2023: why Article 3 of the Treaty deserves more attention in the age of 'co-governance'
By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Valmaine Toki, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Article 3 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi gave Māori the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under British law. Understanding it is critical to modern debates over ‘co-governance’ and partnership.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 2nd 2023