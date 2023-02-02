University presidents' trip to Israel undermines academic freedom and democracy
By Dyala Hamzah, Associate professor of history, Université de Montréal
Jillian Rogin, Assistant Professor, University of Windsor, Faculty of Law
Larry Haiven, Professor Emeritus, Management Department, St. Mary's University
Mark Muhannad Ayyash, Professor, Sociology, Mount Royal University
When universities are seen as favouring one position on the Palestine/Israel issue, their ability to uphold academic freedom as a fundamental tenet of democracy is jeopardized.
