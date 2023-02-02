Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

University presidents' trip to Israel undermines academic freedom and democracy

By Dyala Hamzah, Associate professor of history, Université de Montréal
Jillian Rogin, Assistant Professor, University of Windsor, Faculty of Law
Larry Haiven, Professor Emeritus, Management Department, St. Mary's University
Mark Muhannad Ayyash, Professor, Sociology, Mount Royal University
When universities are seen as favouring one position on the Palestine/Israel issue, their ability to uphold academic freedom as a fundamental tenet of democracy is jeopardized.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
