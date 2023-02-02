Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Kyiv keeps its friends close, but will they send the latest warplanes?

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The latest dispatches from the Institute for the Study of War make for sobering reading. After a few months in which the initiative on the battlefield was generally considered to be firmly with Ukraine, the pendulum appears as if it could be swinging gradually back Russia’s way.

This is by no means to say that Russia is suddenly “winning the war”, but since early December, with heavy fighting continuing around the city of Bakhmut in the Donbas region, Russian troops have been able to regroup and the war has entered what the ISW calls “positional warfare”, with both sides jockeying for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
