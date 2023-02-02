Losing the natural world comes with major risks for your super fund and bank
By Madeline Combe, Doctoral student, University of Technology Sydney
Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Nathaniel Pelle, Honorary Associate, Sydney Environment Institute, University of Sydney
Your super is likely exposed to major nature-based risks. How big a risk? We don’t know - because to date, banks and super funds haven’t looked into it. But that’s likely to change
- Thursday, February 2nd 2023