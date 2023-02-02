Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teachers go on strike: the challenges facing the schools sector

By Helena Gillespie, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion and Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, University of East Anglia
Share this article
On February 1 2023, teachers in England and Wales joined their Scottish counterparts by going on strike, resulting in widespread school closures. Teachers made up part of an estimated half a million workers on strike across the UK. They are striking for improved pay and working conditions.

Recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 facts about John Witherspoon, a slaveholder and the only university president to sign the Declaration of Independence
~ Ukraine war: how US-built F-16 'Fighting Falcon' could help Kyiv move on to the offensive
~ Influencers are being hired by smaller cities to attract new residents and generate revenue — podcast
~ Ukraine war: Kyiv summit with EU will bring the two sides closer, but fast-track membership is unlikely
~ Travelling while black: 7 South African travelogues you should read
~ Remote working improves the lives of female managers - but at a cost
~ Tunisia: Convictions of six civilians by military courts must be quashed
~ Water ATMs were introduced in Ghana - and are changing the way people can access this vital resource
~ Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s necklace – how the cult of celebrity creates value for fashion history
~ Vitamins and supplements: what you need to know before taking them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter