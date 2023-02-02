Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Convictions of six civilians by military courts must be quashed

By Amnesty International
Tunisia’s military courts should immediately quash the recent convictions of six civilians, including four opposition politicians and a prominent lawyer, and release those who have already been detained, Amnesty International said today. On 20 January, the Military Court of Appeals sentenced opposition politicians Seifeddine Makhlouf, Maher Zid, Nidal Saoudi, and Mohamed Affes to between five […] The post Tunisia: Convictions of six civilians by military courts must be quashed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


