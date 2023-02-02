Tolerance.ca
Russia is violating the last remaining nuclear treaty with the US, according to Washington

By Nina Srinivasan Rathbun, Professor of International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Russia’s refusal to allow the US to inspect its nuclear arsenal could reignite pressure for the US to develop new nuclear weapons.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
