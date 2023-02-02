Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the ancient Jewish 'new year for trees' became an Israeli celebration of nature

By Shay Rabineau, Associate Professor of Israel Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Share this article
As a professor who researches Israel’s extensive network of hiking trails,, I’ve spent many days and nights in the field, walking long-distance routes and sleeping under the stars. Like many Israelis, the fellow hikers I meet are passionate about venturing out into nature – and at no time is that passion more visible than the Jewish holiday of Tu BiShvat.

Thousands of people will take to Israel’s trails during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water ATMs were introduced in Ghana - and are changing the way people can access this vital resource
~ Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s necklace – how the cult of celebrity creates value for fashion history
~ Vitamins and supplements: what you need to know before taking them
~ A journey from work to home is about more than just getting there – the psychological benefits of commuting that remote work doesn't provide
~ Russia is violating the last remaining nuclear treaty with the US, according to Washington
~ ChatGPT is great – you're just using it wrong
~ How legalized sports betting has transformed the fan experience
~ 5 facts about John Witherspoon, the only university president to sign the Declaration of Independence
~ New Advanced Placement African American Studies course is a watered down version of itself
~ Beta blockers: how these common heart medications may reduce the risk of violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter