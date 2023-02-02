Beta blockers: how these common heart medications may reduce the risk of violence
By Yasmina Molero, Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience and Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet
Seena Fazel, Professor of Forensic Psychiatry, University of Oxford
Beta blockers are medications commonly used for treating cardiac problems such as high blood pressure, chest pain, irregular heartbeat and heart failure. In the US, for example, one in five adults aged 60–79 is prescribed a beta blocker.
In a new study, we’ve found the use of beta blockers is associated with lower rates of violence. To explore why this might be, let’s start with some background.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 2nd 2023