Human Rights Observatory

COVID heroes left behind: the 'invisible' women struggling to make ends meet

By Elaine Dewhurst, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Manchester
Sarah Campbell, Senior Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University
Britain is now desperately short of workers in some sectors. Yet our interviews with 100 women aged 50 and over show how hard it is for them to find secure employmentThe Conversation


