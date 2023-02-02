Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Journalist’s Conviction Violates Free Speech Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Floriane Irangabiye © Private. The conviction of the Burundian journalist Floriane Irangabiye on charges of “undermining the integrity of the national territory” on January 2, 2023, violates her rights to free speech and to a fair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. The High court of Mukaza sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1,000,000 Burundian Francs (US$ 480). Irangabiye’s lawyers lodged an appeal on January 23. According to the court verdict, her conviction is based on an August 2022 Radio Igicaniro broadcast she hosted during which she interviewed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water ATMs were introduced in Ghana - and are changing the way people can access this vital resource
~ Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s necklace – how the cult of celebrity creates value for fashion history
~ Vitamins and supplements: what you need to know before taking them
~ A journey from work to home is about more than just getting there – the psychological benefits of commuting that remote work doesn't provide
~ Russia is violating the last remaining nuclear treaty with the US, according to Washington
~ How the ancient Jewish 'new year for trees' became an Israeli celebration of nature
~ ChatGPT is great – you're just using it wrong
~ How legalized sports betting has transformed the fan experience
~ 5 facts about John Witherspoon, the only university president to sign the Declaration of Independence
~ New Advanced Placement African American Studies course is a watered down version of itself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter