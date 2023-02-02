Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When critical thinking isn't enough: to beat information overload, we need to learn 'critical ignoring'

By Ralph Hertwig, Director, Center for Adaptive Rationality, Max Planck Institute for Human Development
Anastasia Kozyreva, Cognitive scientist, Max Planck Institute for Human Development
Sam Wineburg, Professor of Education and (by courtesy) History, Stanford University
Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Lateral reading, self-nudging and a persistent refusal to feed the trolls are some of the ways one can better manage information.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
