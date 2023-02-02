Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strikes over the past 50 years have barely made a dent in the French economy

By Patrice Laroche, Professeur des Universités en sciences de gestion, IAE Nancy School of management
Share this article
In France, more than 1.2 million people (2.8 million, according to trade unions) took to the streets against proposed pension reform on Tuesday, exceeding crowds galvanised by the first national day of strike on 19 January.

How might these strikes impact the economy and businesses, already beset by high inflation and low growth?

From a historical perspective, research shows that while industrial action may inflict short-term losses on the economy, it bears little influence on long-term growth. It is worth noting the number of strike days per 1,000 employees has fallen drastically…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scammed: why the rich, famous and experts get duped more often than you think
~ When critical thinking isn't enough: to beat information overload, we need to learn 'critical ignoring'
~ Grattan on Friday: Chalmers attracts some flak for blue sky ideas but the government has bigger problems
~ Nigeria: Shell must clean up devastating oil spills in the Niger Delta
~ Scammed: why the rich, famous and expert get duped more often than you think
~ Women are more likely to identify as bisexual – can research into sexual arousal tell us why?
~ Curious Kids: are some languages more difficult than others?
~ China is extending its dealings with the Taliban as it increases its superpower status
~ Plan will put everyone in England within 15 minutes of green space – but what matters is justice not distance
~ The body choosing Kenya's election commission is being overhauled – how this could strengthen democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter